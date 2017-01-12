Destined for dinner, Korean dogs become pets in U.S.
The shy and shaggy Sapsaree puppy at the Alexandria, Virginia animal shelter seems healthy and happy, a far cry from how she looked two years ago when she arrived from an overcrowded dog meat farm in South Korea. Emaciated and suffering from a broken leg, probably from confinement in a metal cage, the five-month-old puppy was named "Minnow" by the deputy director of the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Abbie Hubbard, who adopted her.
