Destined for dinner, Korean dogs beco...

Destined for dinner, Korean dogs become pets in U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The shy and shaggy Sapsaree puppy at the Alexandria, Virginia animal shelter seems healthy and happy, a far cry from how she looked two years ago when she arrived from an overcrowded dog meat farm in South Korea. Emaciated and suffering from a broken leg, probably from confinement in a metal cage, the five-month-old puppy was named "Minnow" by the deputy director of the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, Abbie Hubbard, who adopted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Join the uS Military 15 hr Earl 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat Eea 32
Hank Johnson Fri Charles Hanson 3
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,774 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC