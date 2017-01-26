Commentary: Bills Moving Forward in V...

Commentary: Bills Moving Forward in Virginia General Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

The General Assembly Session is in full gear and legislation has begun to move through the process as we start to take action on 3,000 bills. First, three of my bills have been passed by the Senate and moved on to the House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Thu Jane C 38
Chuck Schumer Thu Tax paying voter 1
Wall Thu Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Thu Gilbert 1
Torture Thu Gilbert 1
Illegals Thu Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC