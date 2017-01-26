Bye Bye Mattress program recycles 1 m...

Bye Bye Mattress program recycles 1 million mattresses

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Recycling Today

The Alexandria, Virginia-based Mattress Recycling Council's Bye Bye Mattress program has recycled its one millionth mattress, diverting nearly 25,000 tons of materials from landfills and saving more than 11 million cubic feet of landfill space in the three states that MRC serves-California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Each state enacted its own mattress recycling law to reduce the number of mattresses sent to landfills, combat illegal mattress dumping and increase recycling rates.

