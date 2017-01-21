BWW Interview: Bryce Pinkham Discusses his 'Wildly Quirky' Role on Mercy Street

BWW Interview: Bryce Pinkham Discusse...

Fresh off of his Broadway return leading the feel-good musical HOLIDAY INN at Roundabout's Studio 54, Tony-nominee Bryce Pinkham describes his next role as "wildly quirky," "an iron fist in a velvet glove," and possessing "a certain verbal flair." Beginning this Sunday, January 22nd, Pinkham joins PBS's Civil War medical drama, MERCY STREET, as Major Clayton McBurney III, the new head of the hospital at Mansion House.

