Bus rapid transit on Route 1 ranks lo...

Bus rapid transit on Route 1 ranks low on state priority list

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

Three of my bills have been passed by the Senate and moved on to the House. Mostly importantly, we reached a compromise solution that will require the City of Alexandria to have measures in place to prevent 95% of all raw sewage discharges into the Potomac River by 2025.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat LJean I 39
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Torture Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Illegals Jan 26 Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,395,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC