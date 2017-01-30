Bus rapid transit on Route 1 ranks low on state priority list
Three of my bills have been passed by the Senate and moved on to the House. Mostly importantly, we reached a compromise solution that will require the City of Alexandria to have measures in place to prevent 95% of all raw sewage discharges into the Potomac River by 2025.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Sat
|LJean I
|39
|Chuck Schumer
|Jan 26
|Tax paying voter
|1
|Wall
|Jan 26
|Billy
|1
|Sanctuary Cities
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Torture
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Illegals
|Jan 26
|Gilbert
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Jan 23
|garron9
|106
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC