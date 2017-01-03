Auburn student to have blood connecti...

Auburn student to have blood connection with Paris man

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anniston Star

Curry Cates is spending the first days of 2017 trying to save a life thousands of miles and an ocean away. The 20-year-old Oxford native and Auburn University junior will spend about eight hours in a northern Virginia clinic today as his blood is pumped through a machine to separate life-saving Cates, speaking by phone from Washington D.C. on Monday, said he doesn't know much about the recipient, other than he's 23, lives in Paris, France, and has acute myelogenous leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Wed ingplus4 15
Virginia State Police Tue Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Tue James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC