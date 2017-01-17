Amazon patents a highway network with 'reversible lanes'
Now, Amazon has been awarded a patent for a road network that controls how autonomous vehicles could one day navigate a busy motorway. The patent hints at Amazon's ambitions to control fleets of vehicles and roads as well as its dream of 'reversible lanes' to help ease congestion.
