Alexandria mayor balks at state Senate deadline for stopping sewage overflows
Signage warns about sewage where it enters the Potomac river at the Oronoco outfall in Alexandria, Va. The Virginia Senate on Thursday gave the city of Alexandria almost eight years to stop its antiquated sewer system from sending raw sewage into the Potomac River, stepping back from a demand that the city act by 2020 or lose all state funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|1 hr
|John Longendorfer
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria
|Jan 17
|bmcvicker
|35
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC