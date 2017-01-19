Alexandria mayor balks at state Senat...

Alexandria mayor balks at state Senate deadline for stopping sewage overflows

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Signage warns about sewage where it enters the Potomac river at the Oronoco outfall in Alexandria, Va. The Virginia Senate on Thursday gave the city of Alexandria almost eight years to stop its antiquated sewer system from sending raw sewage into the Potomac River, stepping back from a demand that the city act by 2020 or lose all state funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore 1 hr John Longendorfer 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Jan 17 bmcvicker 35
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Jan 16 Can u send a pic 28
Join the uS Military Jan 15 Earl 1
Hank Johnson Jan 13 Charles Hanson 3
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC