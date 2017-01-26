Alexandria Celebrates Washington's Bi...

Alexandria Celebrates Washington's Birthday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

During the previous two years, in 1797 and 1798, George Washington was the guest of honor at birthnight balls held at Gadsby's Tavern. Since that time we have celebrated annually with reenactments, ceremonies, and symposia remembering with pride the contributions Washington made to our city and to our nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Thu Jane C 38
Chuck Schumer Thu Tax paying voter 1
Wall Thu Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Thu Gilbert 1
Torture Thu Gilbert 1
Illegals Thu Gilbert 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Jan 23 garron9 106
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC