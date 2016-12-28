Why this proposed Old Town building has some Alexandrians on edge
In the 1600 block of King Street on the outskirts of Old Town Alexandria, barely within the boundaries of the historic district, architect Michael Winstanley has designed a purposefully irregular, largely glass eight-story building - one that "doesn't compete" with the historic structures around it and seemingly dissolves into the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US troops need more pork.
|17 hr
|Brenda
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 25
|Daryl
|2
|Cut Foreign Aid by 25%
|Dec 24
|Wilbur Sneed
|1
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC