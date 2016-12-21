What are you doing New Year's Eve?

What are you doing New Year's Eve?

If you're anything like me, you probably have grand New Year's Eve plans that involve frozen pizza, that channel that shows old game shows from the '70s and a 9 p.m. bedtime. I prefer to say goodbye to 2016 and my dignity at the same time.

