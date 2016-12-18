Three rescued after sailboats overturn in Potomac River

Three people had to be rescued Sunday after several sailboats overturned in the Potomac River, near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, D.C. emergency officials said. Water rescuers were called to the area for reports of vessels in distress at around 2 p.m. Sunday, and began to look for three missing people, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.

