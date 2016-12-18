Three rescued after sailboats overturn in Potomac River
Three people had to be rescued Sunday after several sailboats overturned in the Potomac River, near the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, D.C. emergency officials said. Water rescuers were called to the area for reports of vessels in distress at around 2 p.m. Sunday, and began to look for three missing people, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Dec 21
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
|Congress pass a law
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|1
