In the galleries: Exhibition explores...

In the galleries: Exhibition explores the art of mentoring

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: The Washington Post

Over the summer, 10 local artists met weekly with participants in Studio In-Sight , a program of Cornerstone Montgomery, a provider of mental health services. The professional artists offered guidance, and members of both groups provided inspiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria 4 hr Adrixoxhitl 3
John Kerrey is a traitor to Israel 5 hr Charlie Jones 2
US troops need more pork. 6 hr Orphelius Pontiac 2
Do away with AF-1 Dec 25 Daryl 2
Cut Foreign Aid by 25% Dec 24 Wilbur Sneed 1
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Dec 21 Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,973 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,105

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC