First law enforcement officer facing federal terrorism charges is indicted

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted the first U.S. law enforcement officer to face federal terrorism charges, after prosecutors said he bought nearly $250 worth of gift cards for someone he thought was working with the Islamic State. Nicholas Young, a 37-year-old former patrol officer with the D.C. region's transit police, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.

