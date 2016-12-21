Firefighters and Friends collects toy...

Firefighters and Friends collects toys for Alexandria area children.

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

Fairfax County Firefighter Dave Saunders, with his 14-year-old son and chief elf Hunter Saunders, pose with a child from the county's Head Start program during the annual Firefighters and Friends toy distribution day Dec. 11 at Station 11. Christmas arrived early for more than 250 children from local Head Start programs as they picked out toys and visited with Santa during the annual Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue toy drive distribution day Dec. 11 at Penn Daw Fire Station 11. "We distributed over 3,000 toys to 80 schools, shelters and nonprofits in Alexandria and Fairfax County," said Capt. Willie Bailey, who founded the toy drive 17 years ago.

