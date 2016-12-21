Federal lawsuit filed against FCPD fo...

Federal lawsuit filed against FCPD for 2015 Tasing incident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Fairfax Times

Two independent cell phone videos show Fairfax County police officer Alan A. Hanks using a Taser on Elton Cansler and then handcuffing him along with another officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do away with AF-1 Sat Waldo Jones 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat firehnybee 13
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
John Kerrey is a traitor to Israel Dec 28 Charlie Jones 2
US troops need more pork. Dec 28 Orphelius Pontiac 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC