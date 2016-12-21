FBI: Man Assaulted Flight Attendant on Christmas Eve Flight
The FBI says a passenger suspected of heavy drinking assaulted a flight attendant and threatened air marshals aboard a Christmas Eve flight to Washington Dulles International Airport, the News-4 I-Team has learned. Air marshals handcuffed and placed a seat belt restraint on the passenger, but he managed to unbuckle himself and "act aggressively" toward the marshals on the flight, according to court filings by investigators.
