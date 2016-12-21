FBI: Man Assaulted Flight Attendant o...

FBI: Man Assaulted Flight Attendant on Christmas Eve Flight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

The FBI says a passenger suspected of heavy drinking assaulted a flight attendant and threatened air marshals aboard a Christmas Eve flight to Washington Dulles International Airport, the News-4 I-Team has learned. Air marshals handcuffed and placed a seat belt restraint on the passenger, but he managed to unbuckle himself and "act aggressively" toward the marshals on the flight, according to court filings by investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US troops need more pork. 21 hr Brenda 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 25 Daryl 2
Cut Foreign Aid by 25% Dec 24 Wilbur Sneed 1
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Dec 21 Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
To Virginias Governor Dec 18 Linda 2
What food is needed/wanted in our area Dec 17 Mohammed 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC