Fairfax Co. police release video of h...

Fairfax Co. police release video of hotel robbery suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons and a car in connection with a Dec. 15 hotel robbery. In a release, Fairfax County police said two men entered a Quality Inn in the 7200 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria around 10:44 p.m. Outside surveillance video showed a car, described as a silver compact sedan, passing by the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do away with AF-1 Sat Waldo Jones 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alexandria Sat firehnybee 13
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
Obama Dec 29 Delbert Humprey 1
John Kerrey is a traitor to Israel Dec 28 Charlie Jones 2
US troops need more pork. Dec 28 Orphelius Pontiac 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC