Fairfax Co. police release video of hotel robbery suspects
Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons and a car in connection with a Dec. 15 hotel robbery. In a release, Fairfax County police said two men entered a Quality Inn in the 7200 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria around 10:44 p.m. Outside surveillance video showed a car, described as a silver compact sedan, passing by the hotel.
