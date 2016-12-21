CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Wins 1st Place National...
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union has been honored by the Credit Union National Association as a national first place winner in the 2016 Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award. Earlier this year, CommonWealth One won first place in this awards program at the state level in Virginia for the second year in a row.
