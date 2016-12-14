BWW Review: Joy: an Irish Christmas at Kennedy Center

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and just one example of that is found in modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty's "Joy: An Irish Christmas" concert tour. They're playing different U.S. cities most nights, and while I was fortunate enough to see them at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, they will be back in the area Saturday, December 17, at First Baptist Church of Alexandria, VA.

