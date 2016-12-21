a Moral Mondaya leader sues over bein...

a Moral Mondaya leader sues over being removed from flight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Herald Star Online

News outlets report that The Rev. William Barber filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday in Alexandria, Va., demanding unspecified monetary damages and changes at the airline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Dec 21 Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
To Virginias Governor Dec 18 Linda 2
What food is needed/wanted in our area Dec 17 Mohammed 2
New nuclear waste test site------Nevada Dec 17 Benedict Arnold 1
Emolument Dec 15 Political Informa... 1
Congress pass a law Dec 14 Farm Boy 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,167 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC