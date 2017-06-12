Steve Scalise sent a 'get well' video...

Steve Scalise sent a 'get well' video from St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Tchefuncta Country Club dining room in Covington turned into an impromptu social media studio Wednesday . Lacey Toledano, president and CEO of the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce , invited guests at the chamber's annual Legislative Luncheon to film a "get well" video for Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette Thu igor4 1
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Fishing Jun 3 los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,089 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC