Steve Scalise facing more surgeries; NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in D.C.

With Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, in critical condition and facing a string of further surgeries after being shot at an early morning baseball practice Wednesday , NOLA.com The Medstar Washington Hospital Center, a Level One trauma center accustomed to handling acute, life-threatening injuries, reported Scalise has had at least one procedure with more in store after a gunman's bullet tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, puncturing organs and causing massive bleeding. As Republicans were practicing shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats, dozens of shots rang out at the ball field in Alexandria.

