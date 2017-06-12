Steve Scalise facing more surgeries; NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune in D.C.
With Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, in critical condition and facing a string of further surgeries after being shot at an early morning baseball practice Wednesday , NOLA.com The Medstar Washington Hospital Center, a Level One trauma center accustomed to handling acute, life-threatening injuries, reported Scalise has had at least one procedure with more in store after a gunman's bullet tore through his pelvis, breaking bones, puncturing organs and causing massive bleeding. As Republicans were practicing shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats, dozens of shots rang out at the ball field in Alexandria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trenna bonnette
|Thu
|igor4
|1
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Fishing
|Jun 3
|los
|4
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|May 24
|Ccbelle
|98
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC