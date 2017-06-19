Rep. Scalise was in 'imminent risk of death' when he arrived at hospital, surgeon says

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was in "imminent risk of death" when he was flown to a trauma center Wednesday after being shot during an ambush of a GOP congressional baseball team practicing on a Virginia field. "He will be in the hospital for a considerable period of time, presumably weeks," said Jack Sava, trauma director at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, who spoke Friday about the Louisiana Republican who remains in critical condition at the hospital in the District.

