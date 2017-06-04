Proposed budget 'stems bleeding' for higher ed
Proposed budget 'stems bleeding' for higher ed University of Louisiana President Jim Henderson: 'It's about as good as we've been treated in a decade.' Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/news/2017/06/04/proposed-budget-stems-bleeding-higher-ed/369264001/ University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson said the latest version of next year's budget, House Bill 1, "is about as good as we've been treated in a decade."
