Program helps rural hospitals recruit

Program helps rural hospitals recruit

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

A goal of the nonprofit Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center is to encourage future health care professionals to practice in rural and under-served communities. Program helps rural hospitals recruit A goal of the nonprofit Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center is to encourage future health care professionals to practice in rural and under-served communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Fishing Jun 3 los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC