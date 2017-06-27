Our Views: Louisiana high school grad...

Our Views: Louisiana high school graduation rates in a slump, still short of 2014 goal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

BESE President Gary Jones, of Alexandria, left, and Education Superintendent John White on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting that approved a revised budget request to fund public schools next year. BESE President Gary Jones, of Alexandria, left, and Education Superintendent John White on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at a Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting that approved a revised budget request to fund public schools next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon fyi 6
trenna bonnette Jun 26 teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jun 25 smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Jun 25 smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Jun 25 smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Jun 25 smilez 3
dumpster diving in alexandria Jun 23 Candy 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at June 28 at 3:25PM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,353 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC