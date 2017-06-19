North shore voters call pox on both sides of budget debate
As Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, looks through budget charts, Rep. John Schroder Sr., R-Covington, asks a budget question in the House Appropriations Committee as it takes up the state budget during the special session Monday June 12, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The governor and legislators are about equally to blame for having to come back in special session to pass a state operating budget, at least that's one of the more interesting findings in John Couvillon's Friday poll of an overwhelmingly white and Republican House district in St. Tammany Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Mon
|Inquiring Tool
|3
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 15
|igor4
|1
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Fishing
|Jun 3
|los
|4
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|May 24
|Ccbelle
|98
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC