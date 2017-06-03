Motion: Greenhouse had pattern of sex...

Motion: Greenhouse had pattern of sexually aggressive behavior

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Town Talk

Prosecutors claim Norris Greenhouse Jr. had a pattern of sexually aggressive behavior, linking it directly to the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Motion claims Greenhouse had pattern of sexually aggressive behavior Prosecutors claim Norris Greenhouse Jr. had a pattern of sexually aggressive behavior, linking it directly to the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before You Vote 9 hr Confusing Post 2
Fishing Sat los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Rapides Parish was issued at June 05 at 3:37PM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC