Monroe wins Cleanest City Award against Alexandria
No litter, including cigarette buds, having the grass cut, no weeds in the flower beds, just some of the requirements to earn the honor of cleanest city. "This is not a pretty city contest, this is a clean city contest and we are looking for how litter there is your town," says Jean Gilstrap with the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Before You Vote
|Jun 5
|Confusing Post
|2
|Fishing
|Jun 3
|los
|4
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09)
|May 24
|Ccbelle
|98
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
