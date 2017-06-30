Miguel Flores vs. Chris Avalos - PBC on FS1, July 18

Featherweight prospect Miguel Flores will return to the ring to face former title challenger Chris Avalos in a 10-round showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes July 18 from Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features undefeated Ahmed Elbiali in a 10-round showdown against light heavyweight prospect Leo Hall .

