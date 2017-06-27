Kenilworth set to celebrate Independe...

Kenilworth set to celebrate Independence Day with parade

The parade, the 45th edition for the association, rolls at 6:30 p.m. Monday along Kenilworth Parkway, starting and ending at Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive just east of Kenilworth Parkway. Thousands of spectators attend the parade every year to catch beads, trinkets and candy and from the patriotic floats and riders celebrating the holiday.

