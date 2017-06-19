John Bel Edwards: Please take Tropical Storm Cindy seriously
Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents all over the state to continue to take Tropical Storm Cindy seriously Wednesday , even if they haven't seen much of an impact yet. Residents in parts of the state other than the coast, including Alexandria and north Louisiana, also need to be careful, as they are expected to be affected by the storm too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trenna bonnette
|3 hr
|I Nose That Chick
|3
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|13 hr
|Unga bunga
|4
|Confederate Statue
|13 hr
|Good ol boy
|5
|Before You Vote
|Jun 19
|Inquiring Tool
|3
|Jim Wood
|Jun 9
|Alice
|16
|Fishing
|Jun 3
|los
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC