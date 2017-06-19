John Bel Edwards: Please take Tropica...

John Bel Edwards: Please take Tropical Storm Cindy seriously

Wednesday

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents all over the state to continue to take Tropical Storm Cindy seriously Wednesday , even if they haven't seen much of an impact yet. Residents in parts of the state other than the coast, including Alexandria and north Louisiana, also need to be careful, as they are expected to be affected by the storm too.

