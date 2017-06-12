Iraqis are rounded up and deported fr...

Iraqis are rounded up and deported from the US. What's behind it all?

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: WNED

It was 2 in the morning, on Wednesday, April 19 when a small plane took off from Alexandria, Louisiana. On it, were eight Iraqis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette Thu igor4 1
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Fishing Jun 3 los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC