Hit & Run in Alexandria
On June 24, around 3:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a hit & run crash at Coliseum Blvd and Windermere Blvd. While officers were en route to the crash, a traffic officer located the suspect vehicle on Heyman Lane, near Bayou Rapides Rd. When officers made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, they immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic drink coming from him. Traffic officers conducted a DWI investigation in addition to the investigation of the crash, and the driver was arrested.
