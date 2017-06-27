Hit & Run in Alexandria

Hit & Run in Alexandria

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KLAX

On June 24, around 3:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a hit & run crash at Coliseum Blvd and Windermere Blvd. While officers were en route to the crash, a traffic officer located the suspect vehicle on Heyman Lane, near Bayou Rapides Rd. When officers made contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle, they immediately detected a strong odor of an alcoholic drink coming from him. Traffic officers conducted a DWI investigation in addition to the investigation of the crash, and the driver was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon fyi 6
trenna bonnette Mon teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Sun smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Sun smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Sun smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Sun smilez 3
dumpster diving in alexandria Jun 23 Candy 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at June 28 at 6:22AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC