Here's the latest on Aguillard's suit against LC

Here's the latest on Aguillard's 2016 suit against LC This is what's been filed in recent months. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/education/2017/06/09/heres-latest-aguillards-2016-suit-against-lc/377460001/ In a civil suit filed May 25 in Alexandria, former Louisiana College President Joe Aguillard is accused of defaming current leadership and risking the school's accreditation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.