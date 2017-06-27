Firework sales hampered by shipping i...

Firework sales hampered by shipping issues

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Sales of fireworks in Southern Oregon began Friday, but something is putting a damper on the fun before the fuse is even lit. "It's a real patriotic year it seems like, so it's good to do what we do for the 4th of July," said Jim Ford, manager of Discount Fireworks in White City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 14 hr fyi 6
trenna bonnette 22 hr teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Sun smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Sun smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Sun smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Sun smilez 3
dumpster diving in alexandria Jun 23 Candy 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at June 26 at 5:59AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,255 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC