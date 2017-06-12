Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues

Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KLAX

Back for Year 5, Craft Brews, BBQ, & Blues 2017 promises more Louisiana craft beer and bigger entertainment, featuring CENLA's original Craft Beer competition, and music by the one-and-only Jimbo Mathus, front man of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Knockdown South. Louisiana Craft Beer brewers will meet up in Alexandria, Louisiana once again to sample their brews and go head-to-head in four categories , and one will walk away with the People's Choice award too! You try the beer, you decide the winner! More details to come, but stay tuned by following Alexandria Museum of Art on Facebook, or by visiting www.themuseum.org/brews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trenna bonnette Thu igor4 1
Jim Wood Jun 9 Alice 16
Before You Vote Jun 5 Confusing Post 2
Fishing Jun 3 los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC