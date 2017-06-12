Craft Brews, BBQ, and Blues

Back for Year 5, Craft Brews, BBQ, & Blues 2017 promises more Louisiana craft beer and bigger entertainment, featuring CENLA's original Craft Beer competition, and music by the one-and-only Jimbo Mathus, front man of the Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Knockdown South. Louisiana Craft Beer brewers will meet up in Alexandria, Louisiana once again to sample their brews and go head-to-head in four categories , and one will walk away with the People's Choice award too! You try the beer, you decide the winner! More details to come, but stay tuned by following Alexandria Museum of Art on Facebook, or by visiting www.themuseum.org/brews.

