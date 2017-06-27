College 'free speech' bill vetoed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Demonstrators shout slogans directed at City Hall during a rally for free speech near the University of California at Berkeley campus on April 27, the day that Ann Coulter's speech was cancelled amid threats of violence. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday vetoed legislation that was meant to protect controversial speakers on college campuses and to encourage university officials to penalize students who disrupt the speeches.

