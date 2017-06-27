College 'free speech' bill vetoed by ...

College 'free speech' bill vetoed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Demonstrators shout slogans directed at City Hall during a rally for free speech near the University of California at Berkeley campus on April 27, the day that Ann Coulter's speech was cancelled amid threats of violence. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday vetoed legislation that was meant to protect controversial speakers on college campuses and to encourage university officials to penalize students who disrupt the speeches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Mon fyi 6
trenna bonnette Mon teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Sun smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Sun smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Sun smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Sun smilez 3
dumpster diving in alexandria Jun 23 Candy 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at June 27 at 4:12PM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC