Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver from Alexandria
The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday at 6:06 p.m. for a diver that went missing Friday afternoon south of Cameron, Louisiana. Chet Cassell of Alexandria went missing around 4:00 p.m. on Friday after a mayday call was overheard reporting that a diver had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.
