Coast Guard suspends search for missi...

Coast Guard suspends search for missing diver from Alexandria

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday at 6:06 p.m. for a diver that went missing Friday afternoon south of Cameron, Louisiana. Chet Cassell of Alexandria went missing around 4:00 p.m. on Friday after a mayday call was overheard reporting that a diver had gone spearfishing off a boat with a friend and did not resurface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Before You Vote Mon Confusing Post 2
Fishing Jun 3 los 4
Confederate Statue Jun 2 boomhour 4
Looking for House to Rent Jun 1 Anonymous 1
Jim Wood May 29 Fubber 15
woodworth, louisiana is a speed trap (Jun '09) May 24 Ccbelle 98
Ms Cruise Captain May 15 sucker_list 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC