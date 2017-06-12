Civil Engineer / Project Manager

Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, Inc. is seeking a Civil Engineer with Professional Engineering license in Louisiana and a minimum of 6 years of relevant experience, and a Civil Engineer Intern with a minimum of 2 years' experience. Desired experience includes engineering design for public and private sector utility, transportation, aviation and site development projects.

