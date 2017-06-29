Changes coming for Eddie's; Johnny's ...

Changes coming for Eddie's; Johnny's Pizza in Pineville closes

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: The Town Talk

Changes coming for Eddie's; Johnny's Pizza in Pineville closes Ribfins Smokehouse and Seafood, the new brand for Eddie's, will take the place of Johnny's Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/changes-coming-eddies-johnnys-pizza-pineville-closes/439509001/ Johnny's Pizza House in Pineville has closed. In it's place will soon be an upscale barbecue and seafood restaurant from the owners of Eddie's Smokehouse and Seafood.

