Changes coming for Eddie's; Johnny's Pizza in Pineville closes Ribfins Smokehouse and Seafood, the new brand for Eddie's, will take the place of Johnny's Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/local/2017/06/29/changes-coming-eddies-johnnys-pizza-pineville-closes/439509001/ Johnny's Pizza House in Pineville has closed. In it's place will soon be an upscale barbecue and seafood restaurant from the owners of Eddie's Smokehouse and Seafood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.