Boil Advisory: Coliseum Blvd
Alexandria, Louisiana- Repairs to a 2-inch service lateral in the 7500 block of Coliseum Blvd. have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte. As a precaution, the Alexandria Water Department is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.
