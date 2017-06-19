Boil Advisory: Coliseum Blvd

Boil Advisory: Coliseum Blvd

Alexandria, Louisiana- Repairs to a 2-inch service lateral in the 7500 block of Coliseum Blvd. have resulted in the need for a boil water advisory, according to Utility Director Michael Marcotte. As a precaution, the Alexandria Water Department is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

