ASH, Brame among schools getting new principals New principals will soon fill the roles of two longtime educators in the Rapides Parish School System. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/education/2017/06/12/ash-brame-among-schools-getting-new-principals/381705001/ Jonathan Garrett was recently named principal of Alexandria Senior High School, after Duane Urbina, an educator of more than 30 years and principal of ASH for six years, announced he would be stepping down.

