Amendment tacked onto unrelated bill late in Louisiana session would curb nursing home competition
Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Mills and Sen. Regina A. Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, as they prepare to reject a program elimination proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health as part of an effort to balance spending with available revenues for this budget year. A House bill intended to create a safety net for the mentally ill got an unexpected rider attached to it late last week -- one that would limit competition for Louisiana nursing homes.
