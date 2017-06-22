Alexandria police chief announces res...

Alexandria police chief announces resignation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Town Talk

Alexandria's police chief will resign to take a position in another parish as an administrative first assistant district attorney. Alexandria police chief announces resignation Alexandria's police chief will resign to take a position in another parish as an administrative first assistant district attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... 9 hr fyi 6
trenna bonnette 18 hr teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Sun smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Sun smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Sun smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Sun smilez 3
dumpster diving in alexandria Jun 23 Candy 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,058 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC