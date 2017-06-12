Alexandria attack spurs examination of congressional security, but...

Crime scene investigators search for evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, involving a House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, during a congressional baseball practice. ORG XMIT: VACO130 Crime scene investigators search for evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, involving a House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others, during a congressional baseball practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.