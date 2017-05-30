98 and falling: Louisiana's oldest sk...

98 and falling: Louisiana's oldest skydiver says she'll keep jumping 'no matter what'

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Advocate

Imagine free falling out of a plane that's circling 10,000 feet above the ground - the adrenaline rush, the wind whipping through your hair at 120 miles per hour - then suddenly, with the tug of a string, you glide effortlessly through the clouds before planting your feet safely on the ground once again. That's exactly what Sara Simmonds, 98, experienced Friday when she jumped to raise funds for cadets enrolled in Louisiana's Youth Challenge Program, making her the oldest skydiver in the state.

