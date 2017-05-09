TOPS funding plan pulled from consideration
A measure to ensure consistent funding for the TOPS scholarship program was voluntarily deferred in a House Appropriations Committee Tuesday over concerns about diverting monies from the state's general fund, thus hurting other unnamed entities. TOPS funding plan pulled from consideration A measure to ensure consistent funding for the TOPS scholarship program was voluntarily deferred in a House Appropriations Committee Tuesday over concerns about diverting monies from the state's general fund, thus hurting other unnamed entities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Menicocci
|8 hr
|Votto3990
|2
|Jim Wood
|Tue
|KIM
|11
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|May 2
|Naughty1
|4
|Jacob Collins
|Apr 27
|Curious
|1
|ball foods (Jul '14)
|Apr 19
|kikuser
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC