Salvadoran once charged with killing Chandra Levy deported

In this image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ingmar Guandique, a documented MS-13 gang member, is escorted by ICE agents Friday, May 5, 2017, in Alexandria, La., onto a plane. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said May 8, that Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.

