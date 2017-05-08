Salvadoran once charged with killing ...

Salvadoran once charged with killing Chandra Levy deported

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ingmar Guandique, a documented MS-13 gang member, is escorted by ICE agents Friday, May 5, 2017, in Alexandria, La., onto a plane. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said May 8, that Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 22 hr pinevilleresident 10
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
Jacob Collins Apr 27 Curious 1
ball foods (Jul '14) Apr 19 kikuser 3
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rapides Parish was issued at May 09 at 11:20AM CDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,508 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC